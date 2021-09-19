Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,332,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,292,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 434,688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 127,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 106,552 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 200.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 238,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 159,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.87. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

