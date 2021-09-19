Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives €64.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.84 ($76.28).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

VNA stock opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Thursday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.33.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

