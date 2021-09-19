Vortex Defi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $916.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $43,710.33 and approximately $916.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi (VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

