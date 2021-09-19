VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $258,980.76 and approximately $12.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00058343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00128927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00049107 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars.

