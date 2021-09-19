VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 38,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $2,918,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $7,544,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $4,742,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $978,000.

NASDAQ VPCB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.83. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

