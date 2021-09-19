Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Walmart by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 987 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 142,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.73. 24,346,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $403.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 773,922 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $105,640,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,167,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,005,832 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $137,969,975.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $925,702,718.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,685,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,092,274 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

