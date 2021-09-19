Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 5th

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -377.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

WRE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

