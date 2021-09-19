Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Position Reduced by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Waters worth $10,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $396.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $397.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.26. The firm has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

