Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

WSBF stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

