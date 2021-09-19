WAX Hits Market Cap of $478.86 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $478.86 million and $23.10 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00055181 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,785,880,840 coins and its circulating supply is 1,756,674,322 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official website is wax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars.

