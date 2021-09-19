Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.69 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $18.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.94 billion and the highest is $19.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full year sales of $74.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $73.67 billion to $75.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.52.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The company had a trading volume of 34,909,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,773. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The company has a market cap of $190.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

