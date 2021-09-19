WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of WesBanco worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 43.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 25.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 130.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

WSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

