WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.25 on Friday. WesBanco has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.58.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

