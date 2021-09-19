Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of WestRock worth $13,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 145.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 46.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $894,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WestRock stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.71. 3,004,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. WestRock has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

