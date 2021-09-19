Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.90. 2,649,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,126. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76 and a beta of 1.86. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.07.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

