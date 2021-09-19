Westpac Banking Corp Has $12.90 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $12,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $34,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 195.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $55,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.53. 3,115,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average is $149.62.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.