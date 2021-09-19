Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $261.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.39 and its 200 day moving average is $247.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

