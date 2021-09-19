Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.64. 3,524,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,282. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

