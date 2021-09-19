Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the August 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of WHG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,724. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.23 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 325,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 65,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 237,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,024,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

