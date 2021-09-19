WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Trading Down 14.3%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

WH Smith Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WHTPF)

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

