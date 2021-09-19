Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 126 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wharton Business Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,695,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,705 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,151.30.

Shares of AMZN traded down $25.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,462.52. 4,614,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,853. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,445.47 and its 200-day moving average is $3,340.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

