Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 2,490 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.59. 545,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,080. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.68. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.23 and a one year high of $100.48.

