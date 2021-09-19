Wharton Business Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

IXJ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.79. 57,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,970. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

