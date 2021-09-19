WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 79,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WHF stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.51.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Equities analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 58.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 21,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

