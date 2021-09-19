Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 15,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $2,460,600.00.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.21. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

