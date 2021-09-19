Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Short Interest Update

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WLMIY opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. Wilmar International has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $42.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.0496 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

