Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.
WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.
WGO stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.
In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile
Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.
Read More: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.