Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

WGO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

WGO stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $87.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 63.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

