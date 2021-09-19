Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Truist Securities

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WGO. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

WGO opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 63.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

