WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,080 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.15.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.