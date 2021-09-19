WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $677,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Hess stock opened at $71.34 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

