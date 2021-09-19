WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 651 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 947,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,694 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $53.14 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $721.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $54.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.69 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

