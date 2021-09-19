WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Toro were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 960.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 172,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 81,305 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toro stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

