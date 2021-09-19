WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

NYSE:LYB opened at $92.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.