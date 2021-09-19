WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 922 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 922 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.09% of Conn’s worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,910,000 after buying an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,447,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,114,000 after buying an additional 397,771 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth $8,836,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 334,099 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CONN opened at $23.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $418.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.74 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CONN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, Director Norman Miller sold 52,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $1,345,434.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chisum Campbell 2012 Elizabeth sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $43,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,709 in the last three months. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

