Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MRWSY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.07. 1,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,417. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.77. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7612 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s previous dividend of $0.49. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is presently 164.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRWSY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

