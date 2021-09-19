Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $32.76 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -38.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

