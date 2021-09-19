World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,808,000 after acquiring an additional 433,426 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 240,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $35.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

