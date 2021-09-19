World Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in XPO Logistics by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $34,915,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,750,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,784,000 after buying an additional 155,699 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $83.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.53 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

