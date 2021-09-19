World Asset Management Inc Has $563,000 Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $68.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $131,053.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

