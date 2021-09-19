World Asset Management Inc Has $577,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after acquiring an additional 665,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Copart by 9.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,751,000 after acquiring an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Copart by 12.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,217,000 after acquiring an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,657,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,174,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.07 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349 in the last 90 days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

