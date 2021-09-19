World Asset Management Inc Reduces Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST opened at $448.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $424.92 and its 200 day moving average is $356.83. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.