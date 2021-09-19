World Asset Management Inc Sells 160 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.2% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,403,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in CDW by 19.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,419,587. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $191.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.87 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day moving average is $176.92.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

