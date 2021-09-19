World Asset Management Inc Sells 72 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Waters by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total transaction of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total value of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $396.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.55 and a 200-day moving average of $340.26. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a one year low of $187.31 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.