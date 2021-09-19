World Token (WORLD) Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $117,100.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00071133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00120876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.90 or 0.00174019 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,361.49 or 0.07055945 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,674.11 or 1.00070364 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00851734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

World Token Coin Profile

World Token’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,476,474 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

