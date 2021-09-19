Wrapped BNB One Day Volume Reaches $849.17 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $413.14 or 0.00867782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $849.17 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00071432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00120448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.10 or 0.00176657 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.35 or 0.07003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,555.29 or 0.99888662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.82 or 0.00852421 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,216,870 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.