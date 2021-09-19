Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,975.00 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $402,477.27 and $11,975.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $1,183.76 or 0.02489061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00130938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046874 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

