Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $18.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XHR. Raymond James dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,945,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

