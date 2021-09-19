Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.

Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc provides banking and other financial services. It operates through the Banking and Others business divisions. The Banking division offers deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange, securities trading, and investment securities. The Others division includes securities, credit card, and leasing business.

