Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Short Interest Update

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the August 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS YFGSF opened at $5.49 on Friday. Yamaguchi Financial Group has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.