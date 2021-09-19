Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the quarter. Yatsen comprises about 4.4% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $27,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 156.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,959,000 after buying an additional 7,425,047 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 13.7% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,989,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yatsen by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,814,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,524 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after buying an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,172,000 after buying an additional 3,076,685 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.72. 2,666,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,476. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on YSG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Yatsen Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.