Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to announce sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.98 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $11.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.65.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.